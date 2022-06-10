NATIONAL

PM congratulates Miftah on progressive, pro-people budget

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and his entire team on the presentation of a balanced, progressive and pro-people budget.

The prime minister, in a series of tweets, said: “Making a budget in financially challenging times with so many constraints is no less than a herculean task.”

“Government has increased funding for Benazir Income Support Programme. Benazir scholarship programme has been extended to ten million students. Zero tax has been announced for import of agricultural machinery and implants. This major step will enable our farmers and agriculture to progress.”

He said the government has reduced tax on import and distribution of solar panels to zero.
The government has also decided to tax non-productive assets of the rich including 5% tax on purchase of second property and increase in tax on luxury cars, he added.

“The tax slabs have been revised. Those earning up to Rs1.2 million annually have been exempted from taxes. Mindful of the financial difficulties of the employees in public sector, the government has given a raise of 15% and merger of ad hoc allowance in their basic pay.”

The prime minister said: “We have allocated billions of rupees for targeted subsidies. This amount is in addition to Rs344 billion allocated for BISP. Only deserving people to get the subsidy.”

“I am sharing my thoughts on how we aim to shield financially weaker citizens from economic hardships. Financially stronger people contribute more to national treasure through taxes,” he added.

He said these are difficult times brought upon by people by recent years of economic mismanagement.

“Through this budget, my government will steer our way out of these challenges by taking tough decisions while minimising impact on vulnerable segments of population,” the prime minister added.

In a statement, Shehbaz further said in difficult economic circumstances, the allied government presented the best possible budget which showed its sincerity and capability.

He thanked the government allies, members of the cabinet and the business community for giving their precious suggestions, opinions and guidance.

He said in the budget, the rich are asked to give sacrifice while weaker sections of the society are given financial assistance.

“The well do to people have to act like a big brother to share difficulties of the poor.”
Focus is given on measures for improvement in every sector including industry, trade, information technology, film and culture, he added.

He said the historic steps of the government would increase production of crops and commodities.

The PM said the budget is reflective of fiscal discipline, tax reform, bold targets and relief for the salaried class.

The scheme of cheap petrol and diesel would continue for the whole year, he said, adding attention would be on initiatives in the energy, education, health, employment and business sectors. Incentives are given to students, youth and women, he said.

The government is taking special steps for the youth and students of Balochistan, he added.

He said work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be sped up. The Special Economic Zones under the CPEC project would increase employment, expand business and end poverty, he added.

He said it would be miracle to steer the country out of immense challenges of the last four years. The government did not think of its political interest but secured the interest of 220 million people, he concluded.

Previous articleMiftah announces establishment of National Youth Commission
Next articleMedical insurance policy for artists announced in budget
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Medical insurance policy for artists announced in budget

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to establish Film Finance Fund with the annual allocation of one billion rupees and launch first-ever medical insurance policy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah announces establishment of National Youth Commission

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismael on Friday announced establishment of the National Youth Commission (NYC) for empowering the young people through their socio-economic development. Presenting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Around Rs2100m allocated for information division’s development projects

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated around Rs2100 million for Information and Broadcasting Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2022-2023...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt earmarks over Rs44000m for higher education in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs44,179 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt expects over Rs3tr foreign assistance in FY22-23

ISLAMABAD: The government has estimated foreign assistance of Rs3.166 trillion for 2022-23 against Rs2.747 trillion was budgeted for the current fiscal year, which was...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP revises schedule for 2nd phase of Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a fresh schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh. As per...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt earmarks over Rs44000m for higher education in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs44,179 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher...

Govt expects over Rs3tr foreign assistance in FY22-23

SLIC unveils innovative golden endowment plan

Salah-less Egypt suffer shock loss

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.