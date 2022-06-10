NATIONAL

Armed forces to observe Fridays as ‘dry days’ to save fuel

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The armed forces, keeping its tradition of leading national efforts with extraordinary initiatives, declared every Friday as a “dry day” for the entire military to save fuel amid economic crisis while no government transport would run except in emergencies on that day.

The forces, once again, made a big decision to take measures in order to stabilise the economy. Despite the challenges faced by the country and the rising cost of living, the Pakistan Army did not allow any shortfall in its military capabilities and pledged to ensure national defence and security with the available resources, the official sources said.

The forces have taken long-term measures for special savings in terms of diesel and petrol consumption.

Instead of going to remote areas for large training exercises and training, it has been decided to conduct small scale trainings near the cantonments.

The armed forces did not demand any additional funds in the budget 2022-2023 as per the practice in the previous two years.

It has also been decided to work online for conferences and other important issues using technology that would help in reduction of unnecessary mobility and saving of the precious reserves of the national exchequer.

A number of agreements have been executed in local currency for the purchase of military equipment in order to save foreign exchange reserves.

In addition, the Pakistan Army saved Rs6 billion from the amount allotted in the last financial year in lieu of COVID-19 funds and returned it to the government.

It also saved about Rs3.5 billion from the amount allotted in the previous budget for the purchase of military equipment and returned it to the national treasury.

