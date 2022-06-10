Prosecutor in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case faints in court

LAHORE: A prosecutor in the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fell unconscious amid a hearing in a banking court.
According to details, Farooq Bajwa, who is the prosecutor in the money laundering case against Shebaz Sharif fell unconscious during a hearing in a banking court in Lahore.
Farooq was moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, he has recovered and is healthy.
A day earlier, the Sharif family’s renowned servant Malik Maqsood had passed away in the UAE. Maqsood was also nominated in the money laundering case.