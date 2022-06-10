NATIONAL

Govt extends safe passage facility to vulnerable Afghans for another 60 days

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government has extended safe passage facility for another 60 days to vulnerable Afghans destined for third countries under Phase-III.

The federal cabinet accorded the approval on a summary moved by the interior ministry, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The ministry issued a notification in pursuance of the cabinet decision to extend the facility of safe passage under Phase-III (visa on arrival) through land and air routes for vulnerable Afghans destined for third countries on case to case basis.

The policy would remain effective for 60 days from June 8 to August 8.

APP

