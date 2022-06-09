NATIONAL

Chaudhry brothers to meet as political differences surge

By News Desk

Chaudhry brothers have decided to hold important meeting as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) divided over political issues.

Sources privy to the matter said, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain will meet soon while it has also been decided to convene an early meeting of PML-Q members of National and Provincial Assemblies and party organization.

Earlier, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat’s son Chaudhry Hussain Elahi has parted ways with the party.

He made the announcement on his official twitter handle. Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and Member National Assembly also retweeted his Chaudhry Hussain Elahi’s tweet.

“Ive always said my country is first for me and keeping that in mind I have decided that my political journey with PMLQ must come to an end. Will be deciding my political future with Moonis Elahi but cannot be in a party that supports Shehbaz Sharif led Imported Government,” Hussain Elahi announced on Twitter.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the house of the PML-Q chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in Lahore. PM Shehbaz Sharif inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for the quick recovery of the political leader.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain forwarded his recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23. Chaudhry Sahab’s recommendations are people-friendly, and will definitely make them part of the budget, PM Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying.

News Desk

