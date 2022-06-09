NATIONAL

Dua Zehra, husband leave for Lahore to appear before LHC

By News Desk

Karachi police on Thursday said that Dua Zehra and her alleged husband Zaheer have left for Lahore to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

SSP Tariq Nawaz said that the two had to appear before the LHC in a case filed by Zaheer’s mother regarding harassment by police.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday announced a reserved verdict in Dua Zehra case, allowing the Karachi teenage girl to decide whether she wanted to live with her parents or go with the husband.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, issued written order in Dua Zehra case, the Karachi teenager girl who had gone missing from her hometown Karachi and later surfaced in Punjab.

The SHC, in its written verdict, observed that no evidence was found that the girl had been abducted and stopped authorities concerned from registering abduction cases.

“No evidence was found of the girl’s abduction,” the court ruled.

The three-page written verdict ordered the investigation officer (IO) to submit interim challan and medical record of Zehra.

The court ruled that it was the responsibility of Sindh government to produce Dua Zehra before Lahore High Court (LHC). “The trial court will continue investigation as per the law in the case,” reads the verdict.

The SHC also disposed of the petition filed by parents into the alleged abduction of Karachi teenage girl.

News Desk

