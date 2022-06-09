NATIONAL

Slain Chinese teachers granted posthumous Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has approved posthumous Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for three Chinese teachers who died in a suicide attack at the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute.

The posthumous Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was recommended for the Chinese teachers in recognition of their services in strengthening the Pakistan-China friendship and improving education and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The awards have been given under Article 259 of the Constitution and Decorations Act, 1975.

Four people including three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in attack on a van carrying Chinese teachers of Confucius Institute at University of Karachi.

According to initial reports, a van carrying teachers-mostly Chinese nationals- caught fire after a blast near the Confucius Institute leaving a number of passengers and security personnel injured.

The van, was carrying Chinese teachers from their residence inside Karachi University premises to Confucius Institute- a non-profit institute teaching Chinese language.

A female suicide bomber belonging to a banned nationalist outfit was found involved in the attack as CCTV footage also showed her blowing herself near the vehicle.

Police is searching for suicide bomber Shari Baloch’s husband Habitan Bashir and his accomplices in the case.

A terror financing case has been registered against Habitan Bashir and other accused in Karachi University suicide attack. Police Inspector Sanaullah has been complainant in the case against the accused.

Habitan Bashir and others nominated in the case, have been accused of providing funds for April 26 suicide attack in the university.

 

Staff Report

