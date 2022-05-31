Women inmates being sexually harassed in Darul Aman

Women inmates in Darul Aman at Sukkur are reportedly being harassed by an in-charge of the shelter home, where they were supposed to find peace and facilities.

Correspondent of a private TV channel visited Darul Aman and talked with the women inmates – who came here to feel secure from domestic and societal violence.

The administration has not appointed female deputy director in Sukkur’s Darul Aman for past three years. The women inmates – who came here for safe havens – burst into tears while talking to the correspondent.

“We are being sexually harassed by the in-charge, and the administration is not providing any facility to women suffering from illness or other problems,” the women inmates said.

Expressing their concerns, the inmates burst into tears and urged the government to take strict against the official. After hearing these complaints, it can be said that Darul Aman has failed to provide peace and shelter to the women inmates.