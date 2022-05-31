NATIONAL

Women inmates being sexually harassed in Darul Aman

By News Desk
Back lit image of the silhouette of a woman with her hands pressed against a glass window. The silhouette is distorted, and the arms elongated, giving an alien-like quality. The image is sinister and foreboding, with an element of horror. It is as if the 'woman' is trying to escape from behind the glass.

Women inmates in Darul Aman at Sukkur are reportedly being harassed by an in-charge of the shelter home, where they were supposed to find peace and facilities.

Correspondent of a private TV channel visited Darul Aman and talked with the women inmates – who came here to feel secure from domestic and societal violence.

The administration has not appointed female deputy director in Sukkur’s Darul Aman for past three years. The women inmates – who came here for safe havens – burst into tears while talking to the correspondent.

“We are being sexually harassed by the in-charge, and the administration is not providing any facility to women suffering from illness or other problems,” the women inmates said.

Expressing their concerns, the inmates burst into tears and urged the government to take strict against the official. After hearing these complaints, it can be said that Darul Aman has failed to provide peace and shelter to the women inmates.

Previous articlePicturesque Multan stadium prepares to host Pak-WI ODI series
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Picturesque Multan stadium prepares to host Pak-WI ODI series

The picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium is undergoing multifaceted preparations to host Pakistan, West Indies One Day International (ODI) series from June 8, ending the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muqam urges SC, PHC to take notice of CM KP’s irresponsible statement

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Peshawar High...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM for early completion of project; Master plan of New Peshawar City approved

CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Board of Directors (BoDs) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in which approval was given...
Read more
NATIONAL

POL price hike: Transporters raise fares on local routes in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Public transport owners in the federal capital have increased fares on local routes on their own following a whopping Rs30 in per litre...
Read more
NATIONAL

Yasin Malik shifted to isolated cell in Delhi’s Tihar jail

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who has been awarded life sentence by an Indian kangaroo court in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Transporters of Capital take benefit hike in petroleum prices

The Transport mafia of the federal capital has become fully active after a massive increase of 30 rupees in per litre prices of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Muqam urges SC, PHC to take notice of CM KP’s irresponsible...

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Peshawar High...

CM for early completion of project; Master plan of New Peshawar City approved

POL price hike: Transporters raise fares on local routes in twin cities

Yasin Malik shifted to isolated cell in Delhi’s Tihar jail

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.