Picturesque Multan stadium prepares to host Pak-WI ODI series

The picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium is undergoing multifaceted preparations to host Pakistan, West Indies One Day International (ODI) series from June 8, ending the international cricket drought south Punjab’s biggest metropolis had been facing for the last fourteen years.

The series was shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan due to unavoidable circumstances and Multanites are waiting for the encounter eagerly, anticipating the best demonstration of skills from both teams.

“The stadium is ready to host the matches in all respect”, said a senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media official Shakeel Khan. Manager Multan Cricket Stadium Mudassir Tarar told APP that arrangements at the stadium were in the final stages of completion to host the international matches.

The sources shared that three pitches were being prepared and additional grass was being cut from the stadium ground and added that the renovation of the stadium was in its final stages.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket team would join its four-day training camp in Lahore from June 1 and would reach Multan on June 5, while the West Indies team would reach Islamabad on June 6 from where a special flight would bring them to Multan.

Three day and night matches would be played on June 8, 10 and 12, and would commence at 4 p.m. to enable players and spectators to enjoy the game amid low temperatures in Multan, a city known for its hot weather conditions, Shakeel Khan said.

The 23,000-capacity stadium had witnessed Pakistan play against international teams in 12 matches including five (5) tests and seven (7) ODIs, out of which Pakistan emerged as the winner in three tests and five ODIs.

The international rivals Pakistan faced at Multan Cricket Stadium include Bangladesh, India, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.