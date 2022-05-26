NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy always ready to tackle maritime security challenges: Naval Chief

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan Navy always ready to tackle maritime security challenges

Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi addressing the Staff Course participants at the Command & Staff College in Quetta paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Force in defence of the country.

He emphasized to keep abreast with the latest trends and further make endeavors to deal with emerging complex and dynamic security environment. The Admiral reiterated that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as jointness ensure success in today’s warfare.

The Naval Chief highlighted that in prevalent geo-strategic milieu Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of maritime security challenges evolving under the ambit of Hybrid Warfare.

The Admiral further emphasized that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the Country by active support of Sister Services.

Later on, the Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with faculty and student officers including foreign officers undergoing staff course at the premier institution.

The Naval Chief also visited Headquarters Quetta Corps during his visit to Quetta and lauded the commitment and professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was received by the Commandant Command & Staff
College in Quetta.



