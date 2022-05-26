Punjab province has been made a police state: says Pervaiz Elahi 

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday has said that current rulers are guests for a few days, and they will have to answer for their unconstitutional and illegal steps.

Taking a dig at the use of brute force against PTI protesters by Punjab government, Elahi said that Punjab province has been made a police state because police are being used illegally to arrest the elective representatives without any justification while their families

have alos been harassed.

Pervaiz Elahi also condemned police’s torture on Mian Aslam Iqbal, Omar Ayub

Khan and several members of the National and Punjab Assembly.

He further said that police had tortured lawmakers and PTI workers over the directions of Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

LHC orders to release arrested PTI workers

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Thursday ordered the immediate release of PTI workers who were arrested before the PTI long march.

Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem of the LHC Rawalpindi Bench passed the order after hearing the arguments of the arrested persons’ lawyers Dr Babar Awan and Sardar Abdul Raziq Advocate.

It is pertinent to mention that Petitions were filed by senior lawyers against the arrest of PTI workers and raids on homes.

The lawyers took the position that the police had taken action in the Rawalpindi division to stop the PTI workers from participating in the long march and More than 100 workers were arrested and sent to jail.

The court ordered the Assistant Advocate General Punjab to take instructions from the government for the release of the arrested persons within 10 minutes.

The LHC also directed workers from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal should also be released.