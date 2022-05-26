NATIONAL

Punjab province has been made a police state: says Pervaiz Elahi 

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday has said that current rulers are guests for a few days, and they will have to answer for their unconstitutional and illegal steps.

Taking a dig at the use of brute force against PTI protesters by Punjab government, Elahi said that Punjab province has been made a police state because police are being used illegally to arrest the elective representatives without any justification while their families
have alos been harassed.

Pervaiz Elahi also condemned police’s torture on Mian Aslam Iqbal, Omar Ayub
Khan and several members of the National and Punjab Assembly.

He further said that police had tortured lawmakers and PTI workers over the directions of Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

LHC orders to release arrested PTI workers

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Thursday ordered the immediate release of PTI workers who were arrested before the PTI long march.

Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem of the LHC Rawalpindi Bench passed the order after hearing the arguments of the arrested persons’ lawyers Dr Babar Awan and Sardar Abdul Raziq Advocate.

It is pertinent to mention that Petitions were filed by senior lawyers against the arrest of PTI workers and raids on homes.

The lawyers took the position that the police had taken action in the Rawalpindi division to stop the PTI workers from participating in the long march and More than 100 workers were arrested and sent to jail.

The court ordered the Assistant Advocate General Punjab to take instructions from the government for the release of the arrested persons within 10 minutes.

The LHC also directed workers from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal should also be released.

Previous articlePakistan Navy always ready to tackle maritime security challenges: Naval Chief
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy always ready to tackle maritime security challenges: Naval Chief

QUETTA: The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan Navy always ready to tackle maritime security challenges Muhammad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cut in HEC budget to jeopardize country’s future: VCs

ISLAMABAD: The Vice Chancellors of public sector universities on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the drastic cut in the higher education budget for fiscal...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA, not anyone else, to decide when to hold new polls: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday declared that the National Assembly would decide the date for the next general elections. "I want to clarify to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Twitteratis unhappy with PTI’s ‘short-lived march’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) much-hyped long march that was supposed to be attended by at least two million people and would have continued till...
Read more
NATIONAL

Netizens condemn attack on Dr Yasmin Rashid

As tensions between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) workers and police flared in Lahore on Wednesday, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was stopped by law enforcement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Detained PTI lawmakers in Karachi set free

Following Supreme Court (SC) orders, the detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were released from Karachi Central Jail on Thursday. Those who were released from prison...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Twitteratis unhappy with PTI’s ‘short-lived march’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) much-hyped long march that was supposed to be attended by at least two million people and would have continued till...

Netizens condemn attack on Dr Yasmin Rashid

Israel tells US it was behind killing of Iranian colonel: NYT

Detained PTI lawmakers in Karachi set free

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.