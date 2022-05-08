NATIONAL

Elections only solution to political crisis: Hamza

By News Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that “free and fair elections” are the only solution to the prevailing political crisis in the country.

Talking to the media in Faisalabad on Saturday, he expressed confidence that his party – PML-N – is prepared to face PTI chairman Imran Khan in the political battleground.

He said that Pakistan Is presently facing several challenges when it comes to the economy and governance. “In the last four years, they (the PTI) did nothing but lie. Imran Khan never fulfilled his promise of a ‘naya Pakistan’ and instead destroyed the old one.”

So now, Hamza continued, the governments — both federal and provincial — have begun the journey to revive the old Pakistan where “the growth rate was 5.8 per cent, labourers were paid on time, and essential food items were available”.

“We will work with our allies and take steps that will be beneficial for the public,” he vowed. “And I believe that in the upcoming period, whenever economic reforms are completed, free and fair elections are the only solution to the crisis in the country.

“I am hopeful that despite all these challenges, God will pave a path and God-willing, we will make this country Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan,” he said, adding that the PML-N is prepared to face Imran in the political battleground.

But some people, Hamza went on to refer to the former prime minister, want to start a “civil war” in the country.

“I have always said that Imran Khan is a man who is wearing a suicide vest to damage the Constitution of Pakistan and trample the law,” he said, citing examples of the ruling of the National Assembly deputy speaker on the no-trust motion and the Punjab CM elections.

“Unlike Imran, we don’t believe in the politics of revenge, but we won’t forgive Imran for making people wait in queues for sugar, wheat and medicines. We will reveal how he raided the pockets of the people and make him pay for it,” Hamza added.

News Desk

