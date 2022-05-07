Imran says he would never have agreed to US demand of military bases in Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that during his time in power he would “never have agreed” to any US demands of being given military bases in Pakistan.

Last month, the PTI-led government was toppled via a no-confidence movement, which Imran alleges was masterminded by the US through the help of local players over his pursuance of an independent foreign policy.

Addressing overseas Pakistanis in a video message on Saturday, he said that the US wanted bases in Pakistan in order to “conduct [counter attacks] from here in case if there were any terrorism in Afghanistan” — something he said he found “absolutely unacceptable”.

Imran said Pakistan had already lost 80,000 lives in the US-led ‘war on terror’ and still its sacrifices were never appreciated, with many US politicians blaming it instead. “First they blamed us, then they didn’t appreciate us, our country and tribal areas were destroyed and now [they] are again asking for bases. I would have never agreed to this and the problems [between us] started from there.”

“Unfortunately, our ruling elite is corrupt, soft and a slave and they think we cannot survive without the United States,” he added.

Talking about his planned long march towards Islamabad, he said “we want everyone to be part of our protest including families. I want institutions to know where our nation stands [on alleged US conspiracy].”

He said that India negotiated and received oil at a cheaper rate despite their close bonds with the US, but our trip to Russia angered the West. “They never appreciated our (Pakistan) efforts to help during the war on terror and now they threatened us,” he added.

The PTI chief said that he knew something was up since July and August after “frequency of opposition lawmakers’ visits to the US embassy increased”.

“Donald Lu threatened our ambassador on March 7 and said that if the no-confidence motion was successful then Pakistan will be forgiven but if Imran Khan is not ousted then Pakistan will suffer severe consequences,” he said and added that with the help of local Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs, his government was isolated and subsequently removed from power.

“[PM] Shehbaz Sharif and his family have corruption cases. In the West, will someone with ongoing corruption cases be allowed to stand for elections? If you want to destroy a country then get thieves to run it. This is detrimental to the future of Pakistan,” he added.

Imran Khan said that handing over power to these “corrupt” people was even a “bigger conspiracy” and a great disrespect to a nation of 220 million people.

“Why don’t the media questions them (current government) about inflated prices? Run campaigns on social media and express that you do not support this government,” he urged the overseas Pakistanis.

He asked the overseas Pakistanis to seek clarification from their government whether will they allow such a conspiracy to happen in their own country.

“Your voice matters and you should raise your voice. We will never accept it (toppling of PTI government). We will give call for Islamabad after May 20 and there will be an ocean of people [in the capital city]. I have never seen so much awareness and unity in public and they are united on one point that they will never accept slavery,” he added.

The former prime minister said that the current government was accusing PTI of blasphemy when they were insulted in Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH). “We didn’t even know they were in Madinah at the time. Wherever they go in the world, they will listen to slogans such as traitors and thieves.”

Talking about his government’s achievements, the PTI chief said that when they assumed power, Pakistan was on the verge of bankruptcy and the economy was in tatters. “It was a great embarrassment for me that I had to go to other countries and seek money as we were getting bankrupt,” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s economy grew despite Covid-19 and the country was praised for its tackling of the pandemic. We saw record exports and remittances. We encouraged overseas Pakistanis to send remittances. In India, according to the latest figures, five million people died but Pakistan’s figures are much lower. India’s economy shrank 7 per cent but we grew by 2.7 per cent.”

He said that the PTI government collected record taxes and they were removed from power at a time when Pakistan was on the brink of ‘taking off’.

“You must raise your voice and write letters to your countries’ representatives. You must contribute to our website and help us with our campaign. We need the help of overseas Pakistanis. This is a defining moment for Pakistan,” Imran Khan further said.