Food products’ prices rise as Ramazan package ends

The prices of various food products have surged at utility stores across the country as the government’s Ramazan Relief Package came to an end.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Saturday released a new rate list of various food products, including pulses, cooking oil and gram flour.

According to the list, the discount of Rs10 per kg being offered on dal mash and dal moong has been reverted while the price of gram flour has risen by Rs20 per kg.

New prices of items at utility stores:

Dal mash: Rs270 per kg (up by Rs10)

Dal moong: Rs170 per kg (up by Rs10)

USC gram flour: Rs190 per kg (up by Rs20)

USC dates: Rs80 per 500gm (up by Rs10)

Fresh Bru Tea 475gm: Rs442 (up by Rs23)

Fresh Bru Tea 950gm: Rs846 (up by Rs47)

Dalda Cooking Oil 5 litre: Rs2,155 (up by Rs100)

Habib Cooking Oil 1 litre: Rs400 (up by Rs20)

Meezan Cooking Oil 1×5 litre pack: Rs402 (up by Rs20)

Eva Cooking Oil (1×5) litre pillow pouch: Rs410 (up by Rs20)

Tullo Cooking Oil 5 litre tin: Rs1,990 (up by Rs100)

Yellow Label 380gm: Rs479 (up by Rs19)

Lipton Yellow Label 475gm: Rs575 (up by Rs24)

Supreme Tea 495gm: Rs525 (up by Rs24)

Tapal Danedar Tea 450gm: Rs545 (up by Rs22)

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the previous Imran Khan-led government had approved a Ramazan relief package worth Rs8.3 billion in March, under which 19 kitchen items were to be supplied at subsidised rates through the utility stores.

According to a notification issued at the time, a 20kg bag of flour would be sold at Rs800, sugar at Rs70 per kg, ghee at Rs260 per kg and gram flour at Rs170 per kg while other items, including pulses, dates, rice, black tea and spices would also be sold at subsidised rates.