NATIONAL

Food products’ prices rise as Ramazan package ends

By News Desk

The prices of various food products have surged at utility stores across the country as the government’s Ramazan Relief Package came to an end.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Saturday released a new rate list of various food products, including pulses, cooking oil and gram flour.

According to the list, the discount of Rs10 per kg being offered on dal mash and dal moong has been reverted while the price of gram flour has risen by Rs20 per kg.

New prices of items at utility stores:

Dal mash: Rs270 per kg (up by Rs10)
Dal moong: Rs170 per kg (up by Rs10)
USC gram flour: Rs190 per kg (up by Rs20)
USC dates: Rs80 per 500gm (up by Rs10)
Fresh Bru Tea 475gm: Rs442 (up by Rs23)
Fresh Bru Tea 950gm: Rs846 (up by Rs47)
Dalda Cooking Oil 5 litre: Rs2,155 (up by Rs100)
Habib Cooking Oil 1 litre: Rs400 (up by Rs20)
Meezan Cooking Oil 1×5 litre pack: Rs402 (up by Rs20)
Eva Cooking Oil (1×5) litre pillow pouch: Rs410 (up by Rs20)
Tullo Cooking Oil 5 litre tin: Rs1,990 (up by Rs100)
Yellow Label 380gm: Rs479 (up by Rs19)
Lipton Yellow Label 475gm: Rs575 (up by Rs24)
Supreme Tea 495gm: Rs525 (up by Rs24)
Tapal Danedar Tea 450gm: Rs545 (up by Rs22)

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the previous Imran Khan-led government had approved a Ramazan relief package worth Rs8.3 billion in March, under which 19 kitchen items were to be supplied at subsidised rates through the utility stores.

According to a notification issued at the time, a 20kg bag of flour would be sold at Rs800, sugar at Rs70 per kg, ghee at Rs260 per kg and gram flour at Rs170 per kg while other items, including pulses, dates, rice, black tea and spices would also be sold at subsidised rates.

Previous articleElections only solution to political crisis: Hamza
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Elections only solution to political crisis: Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that "free and fair elections" are the only solution to the prevailing political crisis in the country. Talking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says he would never have agreed to US demand of military bases in Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that during his time in power he would "never have agreed" to any US demands...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM expresses desire to strengthen ties with EU

A delegation of the European Union (EU), led by Charge d’ Affaires Thomas Seiler, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Marriyum announces withdrawal of FIA’s petition seeking restoration of PECA’s section 20

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday announced the immediate withdrawal of a review petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sirbaz becomes first Pakistani to summit 10 of world’s 14 highest peaks

Sirbaz Khan has become the first Pakistani climber to climb 10 of the world’s highest 14 peaks — each at a height of more...
Read more
NATIONAL

WAPDA Chairman Muzammil resigns

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain resigned from his post on Saturday. Muzammil mentioned some personal reasons in his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM expresses desire to strengthen ties with EU

A delegation of the European Union (EU), led by Charge d’ Affaires Thomas Seiler, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to congratulate...

Inheritance rights

Prevailing crises

Eco-preneurship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.