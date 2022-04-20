NATIONAL

Senator Shahzad Waseem notified as Opposition Leader in Senate

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem has been nominated as Opposition Leader in Senate.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan nominated Shahzad Waseem as Opposition Leader in Upper House of the Parliament and notification in this connection was also issued on Wednesday.

The PTI Senator was earlier serving Leader of the House in Senate and Yousaf Raza Gilani as Opposition.

As many as 28 PTI Senators will be part of opposition in Senate with Shahzad Waseem as Opposition Leader.

Shahzad Waseem sent his resignation as Leader of the House which was accepted by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Previous articleUS Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets Imran Khan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on former prime minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Wednesday. According to a tweet by...
Read more
NATIONAL

APHC calls for complete shutdown in IIOJK on Modi’s visit

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Beggars from India swarm IIOJK in Ramadan

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in the holy month of Ramadan, beggars including women and children from different Indian states have...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI’s struggle for justice system, supremacy of constitution, law: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said that the struggle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is to establish justice system in the country and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM vows to further deepen economic ties with Bahrain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to further strengthen economic ties with Bahrain during a meeting with Bahrain’s Ambassador Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chairman PTI felicitates Tanveer Ilyas on assuming charge as AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Govt decides to sack PCB chairman: report

The government has decided to sack Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, a news outlet reported on Wednesday. According to the report, PM Shehbaz,...

PTI’s struggle for justice system, supremacy of constitution, law: Governor Punjab

Surveillance of the Siasi Basta B?

Imported or selected: values lost

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.