Senator Shahzad Waseem notified as Opposition Leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem has been nominated as Opposition Leader in Senate.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan nominated Shahzad Waseem as Opposition Leader in Upper House of the Parliament and notification in this connection was also issued on Wednesday.

The PTI Senator was earlier serving Leader of the House in Senate and Yousaf Raza Gilani as Opposition.

As many as 28 PTI Senators will be part of opposition in Senate with Shahzad Waseem as Opposition Leader.

Shahzad Waseem sent his resignation as Leader of the House which was accepted by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.