US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on former prime minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Wednesday.

According to a tweet by former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, the two discussed Islamophobia and other issues during the meeting.

The US lawmaker “expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally,” Mazari said. The ousted premier also appreciated Omar’s courageous principled stance on issues.

Earlier in the day, Ilhan Omar arrived in Pakistan and held various meetings. She also met National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at the Parliament House.

Ashraf, during the meeting, stressed that relations between Pakistan and USA are vital for regional progress and development.

“Enhancing Parliament to Parliament contacts would strengthen these relations between both countries,” stated a press release from the NA Secretariate quoting Ashraf.

“Both countries are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations and he expressed his desire to strengthen these ties for promoting mutual interests.”

Sworn into office in January, 2019, Omar made history when she became one of the first two Muslim-American women elected to the US Congress. She also raised her voice against the rights situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Omar is known for raising her voice for equality and human rights around the world. Born in Somalia, she was forced to leave her country when a civil war broke out. She spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before migrating to the US in the 1990s.