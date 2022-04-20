Grade 21 officer Fawad Asadullah given DG IB powers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has assigned powers of the director general of Intelligence Bureau (IB) to grade-21 officer Fawad Asadullah.

The Establishment Division on Wednesday issued a notification of appointment of Fawad Asadullah who is currently serving as Commandant IB Academy. Fawad Asadullah has served on senior posts in the IB.

Pertinent to note that the slot of IB DG has been laying vacant due to the 90-day leave of Dr Muhammad Suleiman. As per the notification, Fawad Asadullah will perform duties of the IB director general in absence of Dr Muhammad Suleiman.