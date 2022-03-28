Opinion

Changing world order

By Editor's Mail
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has made Western hypocrisy and racism increasingly apparent. The same countries that previously mistreated and refused to accept non-white refugees are now welcoming Ukrainian refugees with open arms. Unlike the rebel fighters of Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and other non-European countries who have been labelled terrorists, the rebels of Ukraine have been hailed as heroes. The Western media, which regularly ignored war crimes committed against the Palestinians and Kashmiris, is now consistently reporting over Russian brutalities in Ukraine.

Although most Western countries have now imposed sanctions on Russia, they have not seized properties of Russian oligarchs within their respective countries. In London, demonstrators occupied a Russian oligarch’s mansion to protest the invasion and reclaim the property for Ukrainian refugees. Unfortunately, the protestors were arrested by the police. Perhaps, the UK government has remained slow and cautious in imposing sanctions to protect its future interests.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict is a stark reminder to Muslim countries as well as other conflict-ridden areas that global powers i.e. the US, Britain and EU only intervene in conflicts where it serves their vested interests. They have a discriminatory view towards conflicts outside of North America and Europe. Considering historical events and the current situation, all Muslim countries should strengthen cooperation with one another and work on resolving conflicts in different parts of the Muslim world collectively. Also, Pakistan must consider improving ties with other regional countries via trade and export because the world order is drastically changing, and transnational relations are crucial for the sustenance of the country.

SHAHRYAR KHAN

PESHAWAR

