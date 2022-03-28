While, due to fewer job opportunities, it is already difficult for fresh graduates to find employment, the task has become even more challenging due to nepotism that runs rampant in different sectors that generate jobs. Many organisations and companies appoint staff based on references, personal preferences, and nepotism. This is demoralising and disheartening for young professionals who tirelessly fill out lengthy application forms only to witness all their efforts go in vain. Many graduates who are unable to find a job fall into despair and depression while others turn to criminal activities to make ends meet. This sets a bad precedent for other students as well because they find no use in acquiring a degree and instead prefer gaining employment through references or recommendations.

The growing culture of nepotism has also negatively impacted the quality of services provided by different organisations because many unskilled or uneducated individuals are employed in highly competitive positions. These individuals fail to fulfil their tasks and duties effectively, which has worsened the state of different sectors.

- Advertisement -

This issue requires immediate attention by all concerned as the potential of our youth is being put to waste because of nepotism and corruption — something that is also resulting in low productivity and lack of development and progress. The authorities must alleviate corruption and nepotism by introducing a uniform procedure for appointments and carrying out regulatory checks to prevent such practices from resurging.

Abraiz Hussain

Lahore