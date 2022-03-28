Opinion

Imran Khan’s reliance on crowds

After shrinking support in NA

By Editorial
26
0

Imran Khan managed to collect a fairly sizeable crowd which was however ludicrously smaller than the promised gathering of one million. Khan’s use of religious terminology was exposed when one of the party’s widely known figures failed to correctly perform the “azaan,” leading to protests from the crowd.

Imran Khan showed no trump card at the public gathering that he had claimed he possessed. He presented no proof of the alleged foreign funded conspiracy that he claimed was behind his political troubles other than a folded piece of paper that he waived for a moment only to put it back in his pocket. How come the country’s security agencies which Khan once claimed were the world’s best and Pakistan’s first line of defence had no knowledge of the conspiracy? Had Imran Khan possessed any solid evidence of an international plot to politically destabilize the country, the best way for him would have been to take the matter to Parliament and expose those involved. It appears that the claim was fake like Khan’s earlier oft-repeated statement regarding “35 punctures” that he later conceded was no more than a ‘political statement,’ in other words a political gimmick.

- Advertisement -

An appeal to the crowds indicated that Imran Khan had lost hope of winning the battle for survival in the NA. Attempts to remain in power have led Imran Khan to sacrifice Punjab CM Buzdar and offer another ministry to MQM. The opposition has meanwhile won over four BAP, one PML-Q and another Balochistan MNA. The MQM has yet to decide its future. If the 14 PTI dissidents resign or are disqualified for life, Imran Khan will be short of over a dozen voters. The no-confidence move has been presented in NA. The NA Speaker is required to hold voting within seven days. Even if the PM manages to wait out the crisis, which seems quite difficult, he would emerge as a much weaker PM with a minority government.

Previous articleAnother gas crisis looms
Next articleNepotism
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Only a theory?

One of the more deep-seated human weaknesses is the desire to sound knowledgeable about things one has absolutely no clue about. Although traces of...
Read more
Comment

India’s secular courts define ‘essentials’ in Islam?

Indian courts are submerged in a deluge of mundane cases. Ordinarily, they should avoid dabbling in religious matters to find time to dispose of...
Read more
Comment

Should NATO enter the Russian-Ukrainian fray?

There are growing voices from academia, the military, and former and current American and EU officials calling on the Biden administration to heed Ukrainian...
Read more
Letters

SNGPL response

This is with reference to “Letter to Editor” published with heading “Gas Woes” in Daily Pakistan today i.e. 26-03-2022. Mr. Abdul Jalil Jamil, Gulberg-II, Lahore...
Read more
Letters

Evil of dowry

In Pakistan, giving and accepting dowry serves as a token of pride and affluence, which is why we have witnessed dowry gifts range from...
Read more
Letters

Changing world order

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has made Western hypocrisy and racism increasingly apparent. The same countries that previously mistreated and refused to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Should NATO enter the Russian-Ukrainian fray?

There are growing voices from academia, the military, and former and current American and EU officials calling on the Biden administration to heed Ukrainian...

SNGPL response

Evil of dowry

Changing world order

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.