NATIONAL

Amid fierce criticism, govt tells IHC it’s ready to withdraw fake news law

By INP
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government was ready to withdraw amendments recently made in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, through a presidential ordinance, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Thursday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a petition had issued notice to AGP Khan to appear before the court in a personal capacity.

Among effecting other changes that have rendered the stringent law originally introduced in 2016 by the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) even more so, the ordinance makes online defamation a non-bailable, cognisable offence and increases the prison term to a maximum of five years.

AGP Khan told the court the matter can again be referred to the cabinet to get a second opinion and include those of the stakeholders in the press.

A timeframe should be fixed to work on this law, he said. “We will sit with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and other media unions to sort out the matter,” he added.

“PECA amendment is a draconian law if it comes into force in the present shape,” AGP conceded.

“I have held a detailed meeting with the prime minister and defended the case on his special instructions […],” he said.

“The court wants to set an example through this case,” the bench commented.

The court had clubbed all the petitions against the ordinance. The PBA and other petitioners had challenged the PECA ordinance.

The PBA in its petition had claimed the ordinance has been released to promote censorship and the president must have strong grounds before issuing any ordinance.

Earlier, AGP Khan, Deputy Attorney General and director of FIA cyber crime wing attended the hearing.

FIA director on the court’s qestion said that under section 20 of the law 94,000 applications were registerd and 11,000 cases in pending.

“How many people you arrested from 94,000 cases,” the bench questioned. The court directed the FIA to read the FIR registered on the complaint of minister Murad Saeed.

“Which clause of the PECA law applied on it?” the court further questioned.

“How the FIA assessed, there might be some good things in the book,” the bench observed. “How could you arrest a person without inquiry on the same day of the FIR,” the bench questioned.

The court in an interchange with the AGP said “the Mohsin Baig case is a classic example, on same day after registration of the complaint the accused was arrested”. “The matter is concerned with misuse of authority,” the bench said.

“The petition has been filed to dismiss the FIR against Mohsin Baig,” the bench said. “Mohsin Baig’s case also related to the PECA Act,” the bench further said.

“Where they want to lead the country,” the bench questioned. “To whom this law is to protect,” the bench questioned the AGP.

Previous articleNew Zealand beat India by 62 runs at Women’s World Cup
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran confident of trust vote triumph despite rebel MPs, coalition rupture threats

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing ruptures within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and strenuous efforts by the prime minister to contain the damage in time...
Read more
NATIONAL

15 injured as bus overturns in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people were injured after a passenger bus overturned in Balochistan, media reported. According to the reports, the accident happened in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 639 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new Covid-19 cases and four more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday. The NCOC...
Read more
NATIONAL

Provinces directed to eradicate menace of militancy: minister

-- Rasheed says National Assembly speaker reserves authority to disqualify MPs switching sides mid-tenure ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women mark annual day with commitment to contributing to development

ISLAMABAD: Rubina Rizwan, a 43-year-old female driver for one of the largest app-based transportation services Careem in Pakistan, was skillfully driving through the crowded...
Read more
NATIONAL

Peshawar mosque bombing death toll rises to 65

PESHAWAR: Another victim of the suicide bombing at a mosque during prayers last Friday in Peshawar died of injuries on Thursday, increasing the death...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 639 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new Covid-19 cases and four more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday. The NCOC...

Provinces directed to eradicate menace of militancy: minister

Women mark annual day with commitment to contributing to development

Peshawar mosque bombing death toll rises to 65

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.