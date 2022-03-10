Opposition to approach ECP for ‘early verdict’ in 2014 foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: After submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the joint opposition has decided to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for an early verdict in foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Sources privy to the development told that opposition parties — including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) — will file a joint application with the commission for early decision in the case pending since 2014.

The opposition leaders will appear before the ECP office where they will request the election body to deliver a verdict.

In a previous hearing on March 2, the lawyer for the ruling party completed arguments, while the bench directed the counsel for the petitioner, Akbar S. Babar, to conclude his arguments on the next hearing of the case.

Babar claimed the PTI received $7.3 million in funding from foreign donors, including those from India and offshore companies.

He claimed then-PTI chairman Imran Khan gave fake certificates to the commission.