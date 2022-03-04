NATIONAL

1,435 Pakistanis evacuated from conflict-hit Ukraine

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,435 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Ukraine, Pakistan’s embassy in the war-hit country said on Thursday.

1,262 Pakistani nationals have reached Poland, 123 Romania, 12 Hungary, and nine each Slovakia and Moldova, it said, adding that a total of 21 Pakistanis have been brought back to their motherland.

The embassy said as many as 20 Pakistanis are on the Ukraine border and 40 at different places in Ukraine.

The embassy has appointed focal persons for assisting the stranded Pakistanis in Ternopil, Kyiv and Lviv. The stranded Pakistanis have been directed to contact the officials of the Pakistani embassy in Ternopil at 0038063698164 and 380681734727.

On Wednesday, Dr Noel Khokhar, Pakistan’s ambassador to Ukraine, had said Pakistan has almost completed the evacuation process of its nationals from conflict-hit Ukraine. The envoy further said that they will remain alert at the
Ternopil, Romania and Poland borders to ensure that not a single Pakistani is left stranded.

Staff Report

