Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon takes charge as acting KU VC

KARACHI: Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon has assumed charge as acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi. She is the first female professor appointed to the post of vice chancellor KU.

The Secretary Universities and Boards Department Government of Sindh Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, though a notification dated February 28, 2022 notified Professor Nasira Khatoon, the KU Dean Faculty of Science as the acting KU VC as an interim arrangement till further orders.

She did her PhD in 1994 in Parasitology from KU department of zoology, while her field of specialization is clinical and veterinary Parasitology and Pathology, Fish Pathology.

Professor Dr Nasira Khatton completed her MSc in 1986 with the first division from the department of zoology, and BSc in 1983 with the first division from APWA College for Women. She had served as the chairperson department of zoology from 25-10-2019 till 03-11-2020.

Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon was appointed as the professor at the department of zoology on 11-11-2005.

To date, seven students have completed their PhDs under her supervision while three students have completed MPhil under her supervision. Besides, being the dean of the faculty of science, she was also the acting dean of the faculty of engineering.

Since 2021, she was serving as a convener of the postgraduate admission process and from 06-11-2020 holds additional charge of the KU Director CEMB and the KU Director M.A.H. Qadri Biological Research Center from 27-08-2012 till 08-05-2015.