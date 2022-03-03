NATIONAL

University of Karachi, NIMA to cooperate for research in maritime affairs

By News Desk

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and the Department of International Relations University of Karachi for bilateral cooperation in promoting education and foster joint efforts in the area of research.

The Ceremony was held at the University of Karachi. The documents were duly endorsed with the signatures of Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem, Director General, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (Hilal-e-Imtiaz-e-Military) and Dr. Naeem Ahmed Chairman of the Department of International Relations University of Karachi. The Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi Dr. Nasira Khatoon also graced the occasion and appreciate that initiative and congratulated both Institute.

The purpose of the agreement is to improve the research and academic collaboration between the two institutes, to promote and intensify the cooperation in maritime domain. The agreement will not only enhance bilateral collaboration but will also play an important role in promoting joint activities, exchange of information, experts and researchers in for furtherance of areas of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Department Dr. Naeem Ahmed said that, the Department of International Relations is the oldest Department established in 1958, to study the field of geostrategic dynamics, foreign policy, Indian Ocean affairs and international relations in Pakistan.

He said that this is the first (MoU) of the Department with outside institute and we are hopeful that this will collaboration will be of great opportunity to be benefited from it.

Director General (NIMA), Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem, assured wholehearted support from National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) To IR Department in research, policy analysis and other related subjects.

Furthermore, Director NIMA Karachi commodore (Retd) Ali Abbas also joined the event along with the researchers team.

News Desk

