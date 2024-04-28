NATIONAL

Govt commits to establish daycare centers in Punjab hospitals

By News Desk

LAHORE: In a significant move towards healthcare improvement, Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced plans to establish daycare centers in all government hospitals across Punjab. Speaking at a conference for principals of nursing and allied health professional institutes, Nazir attributed the initiative to the PML-N government, affirming a commitment to elevate nursing services.

Provincial Minister Salman Rafique echoed Nazir’s sentiments, emphasizing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directive to enhance the nursing sector.

“We will visit all nursing colleges and assess the conditions,” he said.

Rafique pledged thorough assessments of nursing colleges and efforts to bring Punjab’s nursing standards up to international levels. He emphasized the government’s priority of establishing daycare centers in hospitals to bolster overall healthcare services.

Previous article
Tube wells converted to solar power for sustainability enhancement
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz to attend WEF’s special meeting today

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address a session focusing on the global health agenda at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) special...

Ruling coalition criticizes PTI’s intentions to engage with establishment only

Epaper_24-04-28 KHI

Epaper_24-04-28 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.