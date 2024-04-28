Govt commits to establish daycare centers in Punjab hospitals

LAHORE: In a significant move towards healthcare improvement, Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced plans to establish daycare centers in all government hospitals across Punjab. Speaking at a conference for principals of nursing and allied health professional institutes, Nazir attributed the initiative to the PML-N government, affirming a commitment to elevate nursing services.

Provincial Minister Salman Rafique echoed Nazir’s sentiments, emphasizing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directive to enhance the nursing sector.

“We will visit all nursing colleges and assess the conditions,” he said.

Rafique pledged thorough assessments of nursing colleges and efforts to bring Punjab’s nursing standards up to international levels. He emphasized the government’s priority of establishing daycare centers in hospitals to bolster overall healthcare services.