Teenage girl burn alive for ‘honour’, culprits held

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A teenage girl was burnt alive for honour by her family for desiring marriage of choice. Police arrested father and brothers of the deceased during attempt to bury the body secretly.

According to details, Memoona Bibi 17, hailing from Miani Iccha area of Rahim Yar Khan wanted to enter in love marriage with a youth identified as Naseeb due to which she left the house.

However, on interception of elders of the area, the girl was brought back to home.

The family attempted to get Memoona married with another person identified as Muhammad Asif but she rejected the proposal.

Annoyed over daring of girl, her father Atta Muhammad along with his sons Muhammad Asif, Arshad, Amjad and other brutally tortured her before setting her on fire alive.

The culprits attempted to bury the body of the deceased secretly but police on a tip-off reached the scene and took the body into custody.

The police arrested accused Atta Muhammad, his sons and after registering a case into the incident started investigations.