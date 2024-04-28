NATIONAL

Tube wells converted to solar power for sustainability enhancement

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Islamic Relief Pakistan has initiated a strategic project aimed at conserving energy and improving efficiency. The organization has converted seven tube wells owned by the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to solar power, with an investment of Rs35 million.

These tube wells, strategically positioned in areas such as Bahadur Kale, Gule Baba, Audit Colony, Sarfaraz Colony, Shaheed Abad No. 2, Sarai Karim Bakhsh, Regi Lalmah, and Garhi Mohammad Gul, now utilize solar technology, reducing reliance on traditional electricity sources.

Additionally, a cutting-edge Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition automation system has been implemented to enhance operational control and minimize water wastage.

