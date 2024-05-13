NATIONAL

Most wanted dacoit Dilbar Malik killed in Tangwani police encounter

By Staff Report

TANGWANI: One of the most wanted dacoits Dilbar Malik killed in a police encounter in Tangwani, police said on Sunday.

According to the details, police and rangers held an operation in the village named Khair Muhammad Malik of Tangwani in the limits of Dera Sarki police station.

During the operation, dacoits opened fire on the police and rangers in the village Khair Muhammad Malik.

In exchange for heavy fire between the police team and dacoits, Dilbar Malik who was one of the most wanted dacoits in the Kacha area of Sindh was killed.

Due to heavy resentment from the dacoits continued till filing this report, more police force have been called to the area.

The Tangwani police have destroyed the fronts and hideouts of the dacoits and set them on fire.

