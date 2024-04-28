Fawad Chaudhry may return to PTI

ISLAMABAD: There are indications that former Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry might rejoin the PTI, amidst escalating internal tensions within the party over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament.

Sources within the party suggest that PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, has greenlit Fawad’s return, with a scheduled meeting between the two expected next week. It’s speculated that Fawad may also be entrusted with a significant role within the PTI, a move supported by the party leadership.

Simultaneously, disagreements within the PTI have intensified regarding the appointment of the PAC chairman, with party member Sher Afzal Marwat criticizing fellow member Shibli Faraz on the matter.

Marwat has urged Shibli to withdraw his statement regarding the issue.

Earlier, Shibli informed the media that PTI would soon announce its nominee for the PAC chairmanship. He mentioned that initially, Imran had nominated Marwat for the position, but this decision was reversed following objections raised by the National Assembly speaker’s office.

Shibli revealed that Imran has now nominated Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the chief of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), for the position, emphasizing that the PAC chairman should be from Punjab.

He attributed the confusion to the NA speaker’s actions.

However, Marwat asserted that he was indeed nominated by the PTI founding chairman for the PAC chairmanship. He claimed that Imran had frequently mentioned him as his candidate for the role.

Marwat accused Shibli of misrepresenting Imran’s stance, stating that Imran had never nominated Raza for the PAC chairmanship.