APHC urges UN, other world HR bodies to play role for Kashmiri detainees’ release

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations, including Asia Watch and Amnesty International, to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in jails of India and the occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of thousands of people, including APHC leaders, Ulema, journalists, youth, activists and human rights defenders.

He said that illegal detentions and other repressive tactics by the occupation authorities could not stop the Kashmiri people from continuing their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

It maintained that subjecting people to torture, wanton arrests, life-time imprisonments, and killings of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces’ personnel is an illustration of the ongoing serious situation persisting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Modi regime’s anti-Muslim mindset and its colonial measures imposed one after another in Kashmir also indicate clearly what is in store for the Kashmiri people in the coming days, it added.

The spokesman expressed deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees, including APHC Chairman Masarat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahidul Islam, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Abdul Ahad Parra, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Umar Adil Dar, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, human rights defenders Khurrum Parvez and, journalists Aasif Sultan, Irfan Majeed and Sajad Gul.

NC, PDP leaders raise concerns over harassment, arrests ahead of Srinagar elections

Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir-based regional parties, including the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party, have claimed harassment and illegal detentions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, National Conference candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency Agha Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday took to Twitter to demand the immediate release of workers of his party and rival PDP who have been arrested ahead of the polling.

Voting in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled tomorrow.

“Our workers are being picked up by the police since yesterday. I got a call from a senior colleague like A R Rather sb informing me about the arrests of our workers from Chrarsharif. Similar calls from the colleagues from Khansahab and Chadoora have also been received,” Ruhullah Mehdi posted on X. He called for immediate release of his party workers and also those of the PDP.

PDP leader Firdous Tak also took to social media, calling for an end to the alleged arrests and harassment of his party workers.