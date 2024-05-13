‘Only with real powers’: PTI rejects Sanaullah’s ‘grand dialgoue offer’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday rejected the ‘grand dialogue offer’, tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, saying that talks can only be held with ‘real powers.’

Talking at a private TV channel programme,’ party’s information secretary Rauf Hassan described the PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif as ‘dummies’, asserting the PTI will only holds dialogue with the ones with the ‘real powers’.

Rauf Hassan remarked that engaging in dialogue with Rana Sanaullah or Shehbaz Sharif is futile since they cannot offer anything substantial.

He maintained that the ‘messages’ are constantly being communicated through Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif, who are merely spokespersons of the people having ‘real powers’.

“They [real powers] are politically ‘covering’ the dialogue, PTI wants to hold dialogue directly as they have no alternative,” Rauf Hassan said.

PTI’s spokesperson added that the negotiations have been taken place with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and the trust deficit between them is diminishing.

“There is hope that he [Fazlur Rehman] will support PTI in opposition movement,” Hassan said.

He disclosed that the dialogue the with the JUI-F is being held at the behest of PTI founder, adding that the PTI is developing a close working relationship with Fazlur Rehman and JUI-F will support the protest.

Responding to a question, Rauf revealed that the PTI founder assigned a role to Arif Alvi, he continually engages with influential circles as a party president would, as the former president’s experience and connections could play a crucial role in dialogues.

“Arif Alvi is an ‘ambassador-at-large’ for PTI, following the PTI founder directives,” Hassan stated.

Referring to the incarcerated former Prime Minister, Rauf Hassan mentioned that investors are eagerly awaiting the return of PTI’s founder to power.

The release of PTI founder is imminent; he will be out within months if not weeks. He emphasized that PTI’s founder is unjustly detained.

Regarding the former army chief, the spokesperson for PTI asserted that despite Qamar Javed Bajwa’s assurances to PTI’s founder that nothing was in motion, all their desired outcomes have materialized, which can highlight a substantial contrast between verbal promises and actual deeds.