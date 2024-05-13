NATIONAL

Bugti to meet PM to discuss Balochistan issues

By Staff Report

QUETTA: A parliamentary delegation from Balochistan, led by Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, will meet Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday. The delegation will brief the PM on the issues faced by landowners in the province, including electricity problems.

They will also discuss in-progress development projects in South part of the province and other related matters. It is pertinent mentioned here that a delegation of the “Zamindar Action Committee” had met with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti yesterday and apprised him of their issues related to electricity suspension.

The Chief Minister had assured the landowners that he would meet with the Prime Minister to inform him of the problems faced by the landowners.

This meeting is significant in addressing the long-standing issues of the province and seeking federal support for the development of Balochistan. The delegation’s discussions with the Prime Minister are expected to yield positive outcomes for the people of Balochistan.

Previous article
Pakistan calls for UN-led cyber capacity building mechanism to promote cooperation among states
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Most wanted dacoit Dilbar Malik killed in Tangwani police encounter

TANGWANI: One of the most wanted dacoits Dilbar Malik killed in a police encounter in Tangwani, police said on Sunday. According to the details, police...

PIA flight delayed at Dubai airport after reports of smoke from plane

Petrol price in Pakistan may see another big drop from May 16

Thousands of Afghan nationals repatriated from Pakistan amid ongoing efforts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.