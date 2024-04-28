Govt sets plan in motion to regularise all 14,000 AEOs by June 30

RAWALPINDI: Negotiations surrounding the 21-point charter of demands between the provincial government and the Punjab Educators Association have concluded successfully, marking a pivotal moment for the educational landscape.

Anticipated to instigate substantial transformations, the agreement is set to take effect from the upcoming academic year. Notably, one of the primary outcomes entails the advancement of the academic calendar, with the commencement of the new academic year slated for March 1 instead of April 1. This adjustment is aimed at streamlining educational processes, ensuring the conclusion of all annual exams by February 28.

Central to these discussions was the elevation of middle-class teachers to head primary schools, a strategic move to bolster leadership within the educational framework. Additionally, efforts have been initiated to regularize all 14,000 Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) by June 30, aiming to stabilize administrative roles within the sector.

Furthermore, key developments include the removal of non-teaching duties for educators, allowing them to focus solely on their core responsibilities in the classroom. Moreover, there is a notable emphasis on promoting and appointing Secondary School Teachers (SST) from the 17th and 18th scales as heads of high schools, aligning with endeavors to strengthen school leadership.

In a bid to enhance teaching effectiveness, plans are underway to distribute 150,000 tablets among teachers this year, leveraging technology to improve instructional practices and access to resources. The negotiations, spearheaded by Muhammad Safdar, the central president of the Punjab Educators Association, and Sikandar Hayat, the Provincial Education Minister, spanned four hours. The outcome has elicited positive responses from association leaders and provincial officials, highlighting the success of the talks in addressing key concerns and reaching consensus on critical issues. Among the agreed-upon measures are service protections, no arrears, and the extension of seniority benefits from the date of joining.