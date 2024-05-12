Punjab, German company agree to enhance cooperation for effective monitoring of uplift

CM Maryam Nawaz meets Benedik Aneselmann, Regional Executive Vice President of TUV Rheinland

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday invited German company TUV Rheinland to benefit from the conducive environment for investment and business in Punjab, emphasizing that cooperation between TUV Rheinland and the Punjab Government will further solidify relations between Germany and Pakistan.

CM Maryam Nawaz was talking to Mr Benedik Aneselmann, Regional Executive Vice President of TUV Rheinland Company, Germany who called on her to discuss matters related to the provision of their technical assistance for welfare projects in Punjab, including third party monitoring, project management, certification and auditing of development projects were discussed in the meeting.

Mr Benedik Aneselmann assured the Punjab CM of his support for the welfare projects in Punjab. It was decided in principle to collaborate for making the monitoring of development projects more effective with the use of modern technology. It was also agreed to provide technical assistance and expertise for the successful completion of projects in Punjab.

Benedik Aneselmann appreciated the vision and dedication of Maryam Nawaz for the welfare of people in Punjab, and expressed his determination to play a constructive role in this regard.

The Punjab CM appreciated the commitment of TUV Rheinland for providing innovation and sustainable solutions in Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Punjab Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

CM Meets UAE’s Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum

“Together, ADM Holding, Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) are poised to revolutionize Lahore’s real estate sector, setting new standards for efficiency, transparency, and innovation,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum, a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates.

Matters related to digitalisation of land transactions and reforms in Lahore’s real estate sector were discussed in the meeting. Madam Chief Minister added, “Partnership of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES) would prove instrumental in the development of real estate sector of Lahore by raising investors’ confidence.” She highlighted, “This collaboration underscores LDA’s commitment to promoting sustainable development in Lahore.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” This strategic partnership aims to modernize and streamline land transactions, ensuring they are more efficient, transparent, and secure.” She added, “By leveraging advanced technologies and best practices, the initiative seeks to elevate Lahore’s overall real estate ecosystem by encouraging investment and fostering economic growth in the region.”

Expressing commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum said, “We are excited to collaborate with Lahore Development Authority and Emirates Real Estate Solutions to deliver positive change in Lahore’s real estate sector.”

Mr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, CEO of Emirates Real Estate Solutions, echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are eager to partner with the Lahore Development Authority and the Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum to bring transformative change to Lahore’s real estate sector. Our collective expertise and resources will enable us to implement innovative solutions that will benefit investors, developers, and the community at large.”