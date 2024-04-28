Nazish Jahangir responds to backlash after rejecting the supposed proposal from Babar Azam

Actor Nazish Jahangir faced controversy after her response to a hypothetical marriage proposal from Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam sparked backlash from his fans on Instagram. When asked how she would react if Azam proposed to her, Jahangir replied, “maaazarat hi karun gi” (I will excuse myself from the offer).

The backlash prompted Jahangir to switch her Instagram account from public to private to avoid further criticism. Responding to the uproar, Jahangir issued a rebuttal after a fake screenshot falsely attributed harsh criticism to her, allegedly directed at those trolling her for declining Azam’s supposed proposal. Denouncing the fabricated screenshot, Jahangir expressed disappointment at the behavior of the trolls.

Despite facing trolling and abuse, Jahangir maintained her stance, asserting, “I’m only saying this because I don’t want to say any nonsense because there’s a lot of difference between your calibre and mine…so go on.”

Additionally, she clarified that her previous statement regarding Azam was misconstrued, emphasizing that she considers all national cricketers as brothers. She urged Azam’s fans to refrain from spreading negativity and stressed her neutral stance towards cricketers, stating, “Na meri cricketers se leni na deni (I have nothing to do with cricketers), all are bros to me tbh [to be honest].”

Jahangir also reiterated her earlier declaration of not marrying anyone from the showbiz industry, expressing a preference for a partner from outside Pakistan and a desire to settle abroad after marriage. “I will never marry someone from the industry, that’s very clear. It would be even better if he is from outside Pakistan. I’ve never given a thought over it, but definitely, if given an option, I will settle anywhere abroad after marriage, be it USA, Dubai, Canada or even UK,” she recently said.