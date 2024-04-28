Entertainment

Motaz Azaiza advocates for Palestinian freedom at TIME100 Gala

By Staff Report

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, renowned for his impactful coverage of the violence in Gaza city, utilized the TIME100 Gala as a platform to advocate for Palestinian freedom.

During his appearance, Azaiza highlighted recent solidarity initiatives at US universities, expressing gratitude for students’ efforts to educate themselves on the Palestinian situation. Reflecting on his visits to Columbia and NYU at the invitation of their journalism schools, Azaiza stated, “It was an honor for me to raise awareness about what is going on in my country.”

With fervor, Azaiza conveyed the human toll of the conflict, emphasizing, “We are humans… fighting for our freedom. My people are getting killed… struggling to find food, shelter… suffering.” He also mourned the loss of over 100 journalist colleagues in the conflict.Underscoring the crucial role of journalism, Azaiza asserted, “Journalists should be protected everywhere in the world… should not be afraid… or threatened to be killed.” He concluded his remarks with a resounding call: “Free Palestine.”

The TIME100 Gala, known for celebrating influential figures and fostering meaningful dialogue, provided Azaiza with a platform to amplify his message.

