Motaz Azaiza advocates for Palestinian freedom at TIME100 Gala

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, renowned for his impactful coverage of the violence in Gaza city, utilized the TIME100 Gala as a platform to advocate for Palestinian freedom.

During his appearance, Azaiza highlighted recent solidarity initiatives at US universities, expressing gratitude for students’ efforts to educate themselves on the Palestinian situation. Reflecting on his visits to Columbia and NYU at the invitation of their journalism schools, Azaiza stated, “It was an honor for me to raise awareness about what is going on in my country.”