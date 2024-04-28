Rejected a movie with Katrina Kaif because of Kashmir, says Abrar ul Haq

Abrarul Haq, a renowned singer, recently revealed his decision to decline a significant offer from India, shedding light on the influence of Kashmir on his choice.

Speaking on the Hafiz Ahmed Podcast, Haq disclosed receiving offers for movies and albums from across the border but turned them down due to contractual clauses restricting his freedom of expression regarding Kashmir.

Expressing his stance, Haq emphasized that he couldn’t accept terms that limited his ability to speak on important issues like Kashmir. Specifically mentioning a movie offer from Eros, featuring actress Katrina Kaif, Haq recounted his refusal despite pressure from friends and the surprise it caused within the industry.

During the podcast, Haq also shared anecdotes about his career and collaborations, including a humorous misunderstanding involving Indian rapper Honey Singh. Reflecting on his musical journey, Haq humbly admitted his lack of formal training in music theory but expressed gratitude for his success.

Furthermore, Haq opened up about the loss of his mother in 1996, recalling the emotional moments leading up to her passing. Despite the tragic experience, Haq emphasized the importance of learning life-saving skills like resuscitation for everyone.

Overall, Haq’s revelations provide insight into his principled approach to his career and personal life, influenced by his beliefs and experiences, particularly regarding Kashmir.