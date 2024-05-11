Eradicating bullying

The prevalence of bullying against innocent individuals in Pakistan is a distressing issue that warrants urgent attention. Too often, we hear troubling accounts of individuals enduring verbal abuse, physical violence, and cyberbullying without any justification. This pervasive behavior not only inflicts emotional and psychological harm but also undermines the cohesion of our society.

It is imperative for authorities, educational institutions, and community leaders to implement robust anti-bullying measures to address this issue effectively. This includes creating and enforcing policies that promote respect and tolerance while offering support services for victims. Additionally, fostering a culture of empathy and understanding among individuals is crucial in combating bullying and creating a safer environment for all.

As responsible citizens, it is our collective duty to speak out against bullying and advocate for positive change in our communities. By standing united and promoting kindness and inclusivity, we can build a society where every individual feels valued and respected, free from the fear of bullying and harassment.

TOOBA SIDDIQUI

KARACHI