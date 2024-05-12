COAS approves postings after three major generals promoted to three-star generals

DG ISPR to continue at current posting

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir approved new postings on Saturday after three major generals were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, including Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the military’s media said on Saturday.

The two other officers who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general are: Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari and Major General Inayat Hussain.

According to ISPR, Lt General Omar Bukhari was posted as Commander XI Corps (Peshawar). Before him, Lt General Hasan Azhar Hayat Khan was serving at the post and has now been transferred.

Lt General Inayat has been appointed Chief of Logistics Services at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The current Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, will continue at his current billet.

Lt Gen Bukhari, in the 84 Long Course, was awarded the Sword of Honour. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Hussain, who belongs to Hunza, has received the presidential gold medal.

Before their promotions as three-year generals, both were performing duties as vice chief of general staff at the GHQ.

Earlier in 2022, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar was among 12 generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general.

According to the ISPR, the officers promoted to the three-star rank included Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Major General Yousaf Jamal and Major General Kashif Nazir.