‘Safety and succor to passengers hallmark of Railway Police’

LAHORE: Help Desks of Pakistan Railways Police are being established in all major Railways Stations for every possible assistance to the passengers.

“In last five months, from Oct-28th Feb 241 vulnerable lost children were returned to their heirs. Similarly, 854 precious lost luggage amounting 9.5277 million were preserved and handed over to their owners,” says a statement issued by Pakistan Railways.

As many as 183 passengers also received first aid in emergency cases, while 185 times wheel chairs and 83 stretchers were served to handicapped, old and disable passengers, it added.

“Pakistan Railways Police help desk enthusiastically serving the passengers in the form of medical, informative, welfare, rescue and general assistance. Help Desks in all major Railways Stations are also playing a key role in preventing sexual harassment, mishandling of lost children, and theft of lost luggage of passengers,” it concluded.