Alvi stresses necessity of engaging with Imran for country’s progress

LAHORE: Former president Arif Alvi said on Sunday that it was necessary to talk to former prime minister and ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan so that the country could be put back on the path to progress.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore with party’s Secretary Information Shaukat Basra sitting alongside him, Alvi said the solution to strained relations between the two sides lay in negotiations.

The former president underscored the pivotal role of dialogue in resolving national issues, asserting that the essence of progress lies in persistent communication.

He said that Imran was giving sacrifices for democracy in the country. “He has even sacrificed his ego,” he said. The former president said he thought there was pressure on the judiciary. “I will continue to defend the Pakistan Army,” he vowed.

He said there needed to be freedom of media in the country. “There is no gainsaying the fact that these are the people who have control over the social media,” Alvi said.

Dr Alvi reiterated the imperative of engaging in constructive discourse, steadfastly rejecting the acceptance of failure, affirming his continuous efforts towards initiating talks.

Highlighting the critical juncture Pakistan finds itself in, the former president stressed the imperative of national unity for economic recovery, stating, “The economy cannot be revitalised without a united nation.”

Expressing unwavering support for the armed forces, Dr Alvi lamented the strained relations between PTI and the establishment, advocating for reconciliation through dialogue and forgiveness on “both sides.”

Warning against exacerbating tensions, Dr Alvi cautioned that failure to address the current impasse could lead to further deterioration. He criticised the disparity between the mandates of political figures and their treatment, referencing the imprisonment of PTI’s founder while others hold lesser mandates.

Discussing media freedom, the PTI leader highlighted the role of social media in exposing injustices globally, while noting restrictions on social media in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is the only country in the world where there is an embargo on social media. It is the social media which showed the world how much cruelty is being done in Gaza,” Alvi said.

Welcoming a recent visit by a Saudi delegation, Dr Alvi anticipated economic benefits for Pakistan through increased investment.

Regarding allegations of intelligence agencies’ interference in judicial affairs, Dr Alvi acknowledged ongoing grievances within the judiciary and urged for the preservation of its independence.

Criticising the conduct of the Punjab Police, Dr Alvi condemned reported instances of harassment and intrusion into citizens’ homes.

PTI leader Shaukat Basra echoed Dr Alvi’s sentiments, advocating for Imran Khan’s release as a potential catalyst for improving PTI-establishment relations.