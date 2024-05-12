Sindh to work over providing free electricity units soon: CM Murad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the government will soon initiate work over its promise of providing free electricity of upto 300 units.

Addressing a press conference Sindh’s CM said that an announcement in this regard will be made soon.

He promised to provide safe drinking water to every village and neighborhood in Sindh.

The CM said that his government was working for the rehabilitation of those affected by the 2022 devastating floods, stating that six Lac housing units from total 2.1 million houses, have been constructed.

“We will also focus over the primary healthcare,” chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the people of Sindh have pinned hopes on the People’s Party.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has given task to provide clean drinking water to every village of the province. “We will work over clean water schemes in the next five years,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government would launch the Kisan Card, adding that the promise of initiating the Benazir Labour Card had already been fulfilled.