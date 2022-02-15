NATIONAL

Qandeel Baloch: Minister ‘ashamed’ as court acquits killer on parents’ pardon

By Monitoring Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2016/06/28: Pakistani renowned actress and model Qandeel Baloch addresses to media persons during press conference in Press Club. A new scandal gone viral when controversial Qandeel Baloch posted a selfie pictures with scholar A selfie shows Baloch posing with Mufti, sitting next to him. The second picture shows Mufti holding a cell phone to his ear and Baloch wearing his hat, standing close to him. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said he was “ashamed” of Pakistan’s legal system after a man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister — a model on social media — was acquitted of murder after his parents pardoned him.

Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook.

He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but his parents had sought his release, said Sardar Mahboob, a lawyer who represents Azeem and his family.

The laws allow a murder victim’s family to pardon a convicted killer.

Baloch’s murder at the time drew nationwide condemnation, but critics suspected Azeem could walk out of prison after his conviction if his parents forgave him.

Mahboob said Azeem could be freed as early as this week after the completion of paperwork.

“We as a nation should be ashamed of such a [legal] system,” Chaudhry tweeted.

The siblings’ mother, Anwar Bibi, welcomed the Lahore High Court (LHC) order. “I am happy over the acquittal of my son, but we are still sad for our daughter’s loss,” she said.

She told reporters that her slain daughter cannot come back “but I am thankful to the court, which ordered the release of my son at our request.”

Baloch was found strangled in her home near the city of Multan. She was killed after she posted racy pictures on Facebook of herself with a cleric, Mufti Abdul Qavi, who was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Supporters shower rose petals on cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi (R), who had been embroiled in controversy with slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch months ahead of her death, as he leaves after being acquitted by a court in Multan on September 27, 2019. — Shahid Saeed Mirza/AFP via Getty Images

The cleric was later freed as police said they could not establish a link to the murder.

Nearly 1,000 women are murdered by close relatives each year in so-called “honour killings” for violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

Such killings are considered murder. But the laws allow a murder victim’s family to pardon the killer, which often allows those convicted of honour killings to escape punishment.

