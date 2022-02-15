Qandeel Baloch: Minister ‘ashamed’ as court acquits killer on parents’ pardon

LAHORE: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said he was “ashamed” of Pakistan’s legal system after a man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister — a model on social media — was acquitted of murder after his parents pardoned him.

Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook.

He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but his parents had sought his release, said Sardar Mahboob, a lawyer who represents Azeem and his family.

The laws allow a murder victim’s family to pardon a convicted killer.

Baloch’s murder at the time drew nationwide condemnation, but critics suspected Azeem could walk out of prison after his conviction if his parents forgave him.

Mahboob said Azeem could be freed as early as this week after the completion of paperwork.

“We as a nation should be ashamed of such a [legal] system,” Chaudhry tweeted.

The siblings’ mother, Anwar Bibi, welcomed the Lahore High Court (LHC) order. “I am happy over the acquittal of my son, but we are still sad for our daughter’s loss,” she said.

She told reporters that her slain daughter cannot come back “but I am thankful to the court, which ordered the release of my son at our request.”