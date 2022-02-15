PDM refutes report of Fazl meeting Tareen

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) dismissed rumours that its chief Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman met disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen to seek his posse’s support in the opposition alliance’s efforts to oust the prime minister.

The meeting between the two leaders took place after Rehman met Chaudhrys of Gujrat in an attempt to woo the government’s allies, reports citing sources said.

The meeting was arranged by some mutual friends.

However, speaking during a Geo News programme, Akram Khan Durrani, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (Fazl), refuted the rumours, but added that the meeting “might happen in future.”

Hafiz Hamdullah, another JUI-F leader and a PDM spokesperson, on Tuesday again dismissed the claim, insisting Fazl does not believe in “drawing room and offshore politics”.

He declared that all the meetings the opposition parties would hold “will be held in front of the nation and not secretly”.