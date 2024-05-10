World

China opposes U.S. adding Chinese entities to export control list

By Mian Abrar
FILE PHOTO: United States and Chinese flags are set up before a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING: China on Friday said it firmly opposes the inclusion of Chinese entities on the United States’s export control “entity list”, criticizing Washington’s abuses of export control measures.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Thursday that it has added 37 Chinese entities to the blacklist, citing alleged Chinese involvement in military and Russian issues.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said the U.S. has long been overextending the concept of national security and abusing export control measures to suppress and contain companies of other countries.

That has seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of the companies, undermined the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and impeded the recovery and development of the world economy, said the spokesperson.

China urges the U.S. to immediately stop its wrong practices, said the spokesperson. “China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

At a regular press briefing on Friday, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters that the U.S. fails to produce the evidence when it seeks to suppress Chinese companies in the name of “national security.”

Lin also said China and Russia are entitled to conduct normal economic and trade cooperation, which should not be disrupted or contained.

Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

