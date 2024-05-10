China opposes U.S. adding Chinese entities to export control list

BEIJING: China on Friday said it firmly opposes the inclusion of Chinese entities on the United States’s export control “entity list”, criticizing Washington’s abuses of export control measures.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Thursday that it has added 37 Chinese entities to the blacklist, citing alleged Chinese involvement in military and Russian issues.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said the U.S. has long been overextending the concept of national security and abusing export control measures to suppress and contain companies of other countries.

That has seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of the companies, undermined the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and impeded the recovery and development of the world economy, said the spokesperson.

China urges the U.S. to immediately stop its wrong practices, said the spokesperson. “China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

At a regular press briefing on Friday, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters that the U.S. fails to produce the evidence when it seeks to suppress Chinese companies in the name of “national security.”