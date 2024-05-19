Opinion

Interest rate

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The real interest rates have been artificially kept low in Pakistan over the years despite mega-inflation. In real terms, it hovered around 40 per cent. Is it not a fact that the practice failed to bolster the economy, and, in fact, was primarily responsible for landing the country in the present economic meltdown, forcing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take corrective measures? Additionally, a higher interest rate is a tool to encourage and increase savings, sustain the worth of national currency, control inflation and stabilise the economy by giving fair treatment to all segments of society. Hence, there is a need to keep the interest rate unchanged.
S. ISRAR ALI
KARACHI

Previous article
Soaring materialism
Next article
Fathers and sons
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

BrahMos Incident and Pakistan Missile Defense Capabilities

The evening of 9 March 2022 came into the spotlight when an Indian cruise missile BrahMos exploded near the Pakistani Punjab city of Mian...

The Mega Deal

Ordeal in Bishkek

Punjab CM invites Japanese firms to benefit from vast investment opportunities in Punjab

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.