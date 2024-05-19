The real interest rates have been artificially kept low in Pakistan over the years despite mega-inflation. In real terms, it hovered around 40 per cent. Is it not a fact that the practice failed to bolster the economy, and, in fact, was primarily responsible for landing the country in the present economic meltdown, forcing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take corrective measures? Additionally, a higher interest rate is a tool to encourage and increase savings, sustain the worth of national currency, control inflation and stabilise the economy by giving fair treatment to all segments of society. Hence, there is a need to keep the interest rate unchanged.
S. ISRAR ALI
KARACHI
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Interest rate
The real interest rates have been artificially kept low in Pakistan over the years despite mega-inflation. In real terms, it hovered around 40 per cent. Is it not a fact that the practice failed to bolster the economy, and, in fact, was primarily responsible for landing the country in the present economic meltdown, forcing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take corrective measures? Additionally, a higher interest rate is a tool to encourage and increase savings, sustain the worth of national currency, control inflation and stabilise the economy by giving fair treatment to all segments of society. Hence, there is a need to keep the interest rate unchanged.
Must Read
BrahMos Incident and Pakistan Missile Defense Capabilities
The evening of 9 March 2022 came into the spotlight when an Indian cruise missile BrahMos exploded near the Pakistani Punjab city of Mian...