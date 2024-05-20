Assassination or accident? Raisi’s shocking death sparks finger-pointing at Israel

In a shocking turn of events, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border on Sunday. The crash, which also claimed the lives of Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials, has sparked widespread speculation about potential foul play, with many pointing fingers at Israel.

Iranian state media confirmed the death of the 63-year-old Raisi, who was aboard the helicopter when it went down in the mountainous region under adverse weather conditions. The crash occurred while returning from the Qiz Qalasi hydroelectric dam, a significant project symbolizing burgeoning cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan. The dam’s opening, attended by both Raisi and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, was seen as a critical step toward improving relations between the two neighboring countries.

The crash site was difficult to access due to thick fog, hampering immediate rescue efforts. However, the recovery operation has since been completed, with all bodies accounted for.

The unexpected death of Raisi has led to rampant speculation about a possible assassination, with numerous social media users and commentators suspecting Israeli involvement. Former Member of the European Parliament Nick Griffin suggested that the crash could be linked to Israel’s strategic interests in the region, noting that improving Iran-Azerbaijan relations might undermine Israeli influence and arms sales to Azerbaijan.

“Israel has been making big profits selling drones and other weapons used to devastate Armenian fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh. Iran has firmly backed the Armenians,” Griffin said. He emphasized that continued conflict in the region benefits Israel’s arms industry and aligns with long-standing animosities.

Social media has been abuzz with theories, including a tweet from British-Iraqi rapper Lowkey, highlighting Israel’s established intelligence and military presence in Azerbaijan. This, combined with recent Israeli actions against Iranian interests, has fueled conjecture about Israeli involvement in Raisi’s death.

Despite the rumors, an unnamed Israeli official categorically denied any involvement in the crash, telling Reuters, “It wasn’t us.” Israeli authorities have consistently distanced themselves from the incident, although they have a history of targeting Iranian military figures and infrastructure.

Iranian officials have not formally accused Israel of orchestrating the crash. However, the context of escalating tensions between the two nations lends weight to the suspicions. Just last month, Israel conducted a targeted strike in Damascus that killed senior Iranian military officers, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Iran.

The death of Raisi comes at a critical juncture in Middle Eastern geopolitics, with significant implications for regional stability.

The potential destabilization following Raisi’s death could influence Iran’s foreign policy and its engagements in the region. Moreover, the incident could exacerbate the already high tensions between Israel and Iran, with both countries engaged in a protracted shadow war that has occasionally spilled into direct conflict.

As investigations continue, the world watches closely to see how Iran will respond and whether the true cause of the crash will be uncovered. The incident underscores the fragile and volatile nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics, where alliances and enmities often blur the lines between accident and intent.