PTI rejects ‘false, toxic propaganda’ against country’s ‘biggest party’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Friday strongly rejected what it called the “false, toxic, misleading and baseless propaganda” against the country’s largest political party and urged the security agencies to put an end on the absurd tradition of interfering in politics and focus on security of the country.

The forum unanimously noted that PTI, especially its Founding Chairman Imran Khan, has consistently condemned and demanded a high-level judicial investigation to determine the perpetrators and plotters of the violent incidents including arson and brutal killing of civilians.

PTI Core Committee strongly condemned the administrative efforts to crush the nationwide peaceful protest and the use of state oppression and fascism to usurp the people basic political rights of peaceful protests.

Moreover, the forum also denounced the violation of the sanctity of the four walls, the illegal siege of the houses of PTI’s leaders and workers and violence against peaceful protesters.

PTI Core Committee reiterated its principled demand for conducting an independent, impartial and high-level judicial inquiry into the May 9 incidents.

It was demanded to immediately halt the ongoing series of revenge against politics and politicians, besides abandoning the attempts to crush and dismantle the country’s most formidable political force under the guise of the May 9 incidents.

The forum reiterated its demand of a high-level judicial inquiry into the mega theft of public mandate after the general elections of February 8 and the statement of former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the participants strongly condemned the interference of the electoral watchdog in the process of nominations of judges for election tribunals by the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court in Punjab.

They stated that ECP’s interference in the electoral process, which failed to fulfil its constitutional duty of conducting free, impartial and transparent elections, was criminal and totally unacceptable.

The forum condemned the attempts of the ruling party in the Center and Punjab to mislead the people and negatively affect the PTI candidate’s election drive by putting fake pictures of Nawaz Sharif during the by-elections in NA-148 Multan.

They expressed deep regret over the brutal killing of innocent Pakistanis in Gwadar and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families. PTI Core Committee demanded that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the heinous act.

The forum demanded the security agencies to shun the absurd tradition of interference in politics and should focus on fulfilling the duty of national security.