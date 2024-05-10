Slamming police brutality, Omar says ‘fascist regime’s’ days numbered

Says PTI to fight for constitutional supremacy, rule of law till last breath

Reveals 16 innocent people martyred, hundreds severely injured on May 9

Condemns police’s use of force against JI peaceful protestors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan blasted the police for unleashing a reign of terror on peaceful PTI protestors on May 9, vowing that nothing could deter them as they would continue their struggle for supremacy of constitution and the rule of law till their last breath.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Omar said that fascist and mandate-less governments in the center and Punjab were standing on crutches whose days were numbered and soon the public mandated government would take the reins in the country.

PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, PTI senior leaders Shoaib Shaheen, Naeem Panjutha, and others were present on the occasion.

He said that PTI took out rallies across the country on May 9 but brutal Punjab police inflicted upon the peaceful protestors and even they lodged FIRs against him, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen and Amir Mughal even though they did not break a flower pot.

Omar strongly condemned the police attempt to detain PTI Chairman and use of forces against peaceful protestors who were exercising their constitutional right of peaceful protests, adding that police gardi had been on its peak in Pakistan especially in Punjab, where the department was ruined by IG Punjab Dr. Usman.

PTI Secretary General stated that at least 16 unarmed innocent persons were martyred and hundreds severely injured as a result of direct firing of security personnel on May 9 while no security man sustained injuries because PTI protestors were peaceful and unarmed.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly stated that they did what they could have done but they could not deter them and the party’s peaceful movement for ensuring supremacy of the constitution and establishing rule of law would continue until make Pakistan a truly independent country, where constitution and law reign supreme.

About his meeting with PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan on May 9, Omar stated that he gave a message of hope to the nation and stated that they would keep on their just battle for upholding rule of law till their last breath.

PTI Secretary General made it clear that this fascist mandate stolen government would not last for long and eventually the truth would prevail, as the public had already announced their verdict on February 8, 2024 in support of PTI and Imran Khan.

Talking about meddling of intelligence agencies in political and judicial affairs, Omar stated that when intelligence agencies were involved in politics there was no rule of law and when there was no rule of law, then there were no foreign investment in the country, which breads unemployment.

He stated that Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi and other party leadership were implicated in bogus and fabricated cases and all these leadership would be instantly cleared of these bogus cases if due process was followed.

About meeting with US envoy, Omar stated that they conveyed him that they wanted rule of law and constitutional supremacy in the country, adding that US was the largest trade partner of Pakistan and wanted to further expend trade cooperation because it would not only help generate employment opportunities but it would help create markets for Pakistani companies products.

Opposition Leaders strongly denounced the police’s use of force against Jamaat-e-Islami peaceful protestors.